Radio stars face Ayr sailing opposition

Look out for the first major event by Mid Argyll Radio Sailing Club (MARS).

A special competition is to be held at Loch a Bahrain, Cairnbaan, on Saturday August 24 between Ayr Bay Radio Yacht Club and MARS. The newly-formed MARS club continues to grow.

It already has 15 members, with a target of 20 members by Christmas.

The club offers a unique introduction to sailing through radio controlled sailing boats.

Radio sailing provides the opportunity to meet new people and travel to race other clubs.

If you come along, club members will help you by assessing wind speed, which determines the sail size, and they will rig the yacht for you. The boat radio receiver and land-based transmitter are connected and the controls checked. Then it is time for launch – but all the time there will be someone close at hand for advice.

New members are welcome to go along to Loch a Bahrain every Saturday and Wednesday from 2pm. Park by lock nine on the south side of the Crinan Canal, just off the A841.

The race on August 24, with around a dozen visiting boats expected, will be held from 10.45am until 4pm.

For more details visit www.midargyllradiosailing.org.uk