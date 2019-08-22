Racing and socialising at Achnashelloch
A social event and race weekend at Achnashelloch Farm attracted riders and fans galore.
Mid Argyll Motocross Club organised the weekend at the Kilmichael track, and experienced racers were joined by a number of riders new to motocross racing came along to have a go.
The atmosphere was great over the weekend of August 10/11, and there was some fantastic racing across all classes to enjoy.
Mid Argyll Motocross Club posted on Facebook: ‘Well done to all who signed up and made this their first race event. Thank you everyone who made the weekend possible and watch this space for info on another event happening soon.
Race results:
Class A
1 – Lewis Campbell
2 – Jordan Doherty
3 – David Muirhead
Veterans
1 – Mark Dempsey
2 – Barry Smith
3 – Lachie Black
Clubman
1 – Ben Reed
2 – Stephen Robertson
3 – Norrie Christie
Juniors
1 – Wiktor
2 – Stephen
3 – Tyler