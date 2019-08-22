Quality and colour at Ardrishaig Flower Show

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Ardrishaig Public Hall was filled with colour and creativity for the village’s 68th flower show.

Adorning the hall on Friday August 16 were cut flowers, pot plants, perfect vegetables of all kinds, baking, preserves, handicrafts and a children’s section full of imagination.

Ardrishaig Horticultural Society president Neil John MacLean was delighted with the show. ‘The number of entries this year has been good, and the quality of exhibits was very high,’ he said. ‘And it’s great to see so many children taking part.’

He added: ‘I want to thank our hard-working committee members as well as our dedicated volunteer Belle Hatton.

‘Thanks also to all the judges for coming along and offering their expertise and to all the exhibitors who put on such a fantastic show.’

Trophy winners

The Coronation Cup for the Most Points in the Open Section, Class 1- 62: Hugh McLeod

The Coronation Cup for Roses, Class 63: Sandra Galbraith

The Thompson Cup for the Most Points in Dahlias, Class 69-79: John Docherty

The Thompson Cup for the Best Fuchsia, No 95-96, Amateur: Neil John MacLean

The Coronation Cup for the Most Points in the Vegetable section, Class 104-130: Archie MacFarlane

The Coronation Cup for the Most Points in Baking and Preserves, Class 131-162: Elizabeth Rhodick

The Anderson Cup for the Best Sultana Cake, Class 142: Elizabeth Rhodick

The Crawford Cup for the Best Exhibit in the show: Hugh McLeod

The President’s Cup for Most Points in Baking and Preserves, Class 131-162: Debbie Munro

The Alice Wood Memorial Cup for the Best Exhibit in Floral Art: Isabella Soudan

The Catherine Smith Memorial Trophy: Corrina Charlwood

Cup for the Most Points in Floral Art, Class 1-6: Corrina Charlwood

The Colin Wilson Memorial Quaich for Carnations, Class 9: Shaun Doy

The Ormsary Cup for the Most Points in Baking, Class 131-152: Elizabeth Rhodick

Cup for the Most Points in Preserves, Class 153-162: Elizabeth Rhodick

The Crawford Cup for School Art: Ruby Dunlop, Ardrishaig Primary School

The Sheila MacIntosh Memorial Trophy: Isabella Soudan

The MacFarlane Memorial Trophy for Sweet Peas, Class 66: Jim Hatton

The Jeanie MacKenzie Memorial Trophy, Class 173-186: Elizabeth Rhodick

The Archie J MacDonald Memorial Trophy for Pansies, Class 11: Sheila MacKenzie

The Donald Moir Memorial Trophy: Isabella Soudan

The M Reid Memorial Trophy for Gladioli, Class 4-5: Hugh McLeod

Cup for the Best Fuchsia in the Open section, class 25-26: Tommy McCrae

The Millennium Cup for the Most Points in the show: Hugh McLeod

The Tommy Tyson Memorial Cup for the Best Begonia in the show: Hugh McLeod

The A.K. MacInnes Memorial Cup for the Best Shallots in the show: Jim Young

The Mervyn Kessell Cup for the Most Points in the Photograph section: Moira Thompson

Ardrishaig Community Council Cup for Best Ardrishaig Garden: Connie McIndeor

ACHA Diamond Celebration Cup for Best Exhibit, classes 1 – 62: Hugh McLeod

Balliemore Youth Trophy: Shaun Doy

Red Rosette for Best Exhibit in Horticultural Section, Class 1-130: Hugh McLeod

Red Ribbon for Second Best Exhibit in Horticultural Section, Class 1-130: Jim Young

Rosette for Best Exhibit in Non-Horticultural Section: Isabella Soudan

Rosette for Floral Art Section: 1, Corrina Charlwood; 2, Isabella Soudan; 3, Fiona Toner

Rosette for Most Points in Children’s Section: Willow Ryan

Rosette for Runner Up in Children’s Section: Willow Ryan

Rosette for Most Points in Knitting Section, Class 173-178: Jean Hodgson and Elizabeth Rhodick

Top Tray Class: 1, Shaun Doy; 2, Neil John MacLean; 3, Archie MacFarlane

Top Vase: 1, Amanda Brown; 2,Shaun Doy; 3, Neil John MacLean

Special Prizes

Cut Flowers

Class 67, Gladioli: Hugh McLeod

Class 68, Single Gladioli: Hugh McLeod

Class 82, Asters: Shaun Doy

Class 83, Antirrhinums: Sheila MacKenzie

Class 85, Scotch Marigold: Jim Hatton

Class 97, Pansies, 1 board: Sheila MacKenzie

Baking

Class 143, chocolate cake: Stephen Ryan

Mrs P MacLean Class 144, Swiss Roll: Cathy Robertson

Class 146, Rhubarb Tart: Elizabeth Rhodick

Vegetable Section: Amateur

Class 110, Carrot, three long: Archie MacFarlane

Class 128, Collection of Vegetables: Jim Young

Vegetable Section: Open

Class 44, Beetroot: Hugh McLeod

Handicrafts

Class 180, crochet: Charlene Munro

Best Onion in the Show: Hugh McLeod

Best Potatoes in the Show: Hugh McLeod

Best Tomatoes in the Show: Sandy McKellar

Best Leeks in the Show: Hugh McLeod