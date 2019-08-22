Quality and colour at Ardrishaig Flower Show
Ardrishaig Public Hall was filled with colour and creativity for the village’s 68th flower show.
Adorning the hall on Friday August 16 were cut flowers, pot plants, perfect vegetables of all kinds, baking, preserves, handicrafts and a children’s section full of imagination.
Ardrishaig Horticultural Society president Neil John MacLean was delighted with the show. ‘The number of entries this year has been good, and the quality of exhibits was very high,’ he said. ‘And it’s great to see so many children taking part.’
He added: ‘I want to thank our hard-working committee members as well as our dedicated volunteer Belle Hatton.
‘Thanks also to all the judges for coming along and offering their expertise and to all the exhibitors who put on such a fantastic show.’
Trophy winners
The Coronation Cup for the Most Points in the Open Section, Class 1- 62: Hugh McLeod
The Coronation Cup for Roses, Class 63: Sandra Galbraith
The Thompson Cup for the Most Points in Dahlias, Class 69-79: John Docherty
The Thompson Cup for the Best Fuchsia, No 95-96, Amateur: Neil John MacLean
The Coronation Cup for the Most Points in the Vegetable section, Class 104-130: Archie MacFarlane
The Coronation Cup for the Most Points in Baking and Preserves, Class 131-162: Elizabeth Rhodick
The Anderson Cup for the Best Sultana Cake, Class 142: Elizabeth Rhodick
The Crawford Cup for the Best Exhibit in the show: Hugh McLeod
The President’s Cup for Most Points in Baking and Preserves, Class 131-162: Debbie Munro
The Alice Wood Memorial Cup for the Best Exhibit in Floral Art: Isabella Soudan
The Catherine Smith Memorial Trophy: Corrina Charlwood
Cup for the Most Points in Floral Art, Class 1-6: Corrina Charlwood
The Colin Wilson Memorial Quaich for Carnations, Class 9: Shaun Doy
The Ormsary Cup for the Most Points in Baking, Class 131-152: Elizabeth Rhodick
Cup for the Most Points in Preserves, Class 153-162: Elizabeth Rhodick
The Crawford Cup for School Art: Ruby Dunlop, Ardrishaig Primary School
The Sheila MacIntosh Memorial Trophy: Isabella Soudan
The MacFarlane Memorial Trophy for Sweet Peas, Class 66: Jim Hatton
The Jeanie MacKenzie Memorial Trophy, Class 173-186: Elizabeth Rhodick
The Archie J MacDonald Memorial Trophy for Pansies, Class 11: Sheila MacKenzie
The Donald Moir Memorial Trophy: Isabella Soudan
The M Reid Memorial Trophy for Gladioli, Class 4-5: Hugh McLeod
Cup for the Best Fuchsia in the Open section, class 25-26: Tommy McCrae
The Millennium Cup for the Most Points in the show: Hugh McLeod
The Tommy Tyson Memorial Cup for the Best Begonia in the show: Hugh McLeod
The A.K. MacInnes Memorial Cup for the Best Shallots in the show: Jim Young
The Mervyn Kessell Cup for the Most Points in the Photograph section: Moira Thompson
Ardrishaig Community Council Cup for Best Ardrishaig Garden: Connie McIndeor
ACHA Diamond Celebration Cup for Best Exhibit, classes 1 – 62: Hugh McLeod
Balliemore Youth Trophy: Shaun Doy
Red Rosette for Best Exhibit in Horticultural Section, Class 1-130: Hugh McLeod
Red Ribbon for Second Best Exhibit in Horticultural Section, Class 1-130: Jim Young
Rosette for Best Exhibit in Non-Horticultural Section: Isabella Soudan
Rosette for Floral Art Section: 1, Corrina Charlwood; 2, Isabella Soudan; 3, Fiona Toner
Rosette for Most Points in Children’s Section: Willow Ryan
Rosette for Runner Up in Children’s Section: Willow Ryan
Rosette for Most Points in Knitting Section, Class 173-178: Jean Hodgson and Elizabeth Rhodick
Top Tray Class: 1, Shaun Doy; 2, Neil John MacLean; 3, Archie MacFarlane
Top Vase: 1, Amanda Brown; 2,Shaun Doy; 3, Neil John MacLean
Special Prizes
Cut Flowers
Class 67, Gladioli: Hugh McLeod
Class 68, Single Gladioli: Hugh McLeod
Class 82, Asters: Shaun Doy
Class 83, Antirrhinums: Sheila MacKenzie
Class 85, Scotch Marigold: Jim Hatton
Class 97, Pansies, 1 board: Sheila MacKenzie
Baking
Class 143, chocolate cake: Stephen Ryan
Mrs P MacLean Class 144, Swiss Roll: Cathy Robertson
Class 146, Rhubarb Tart: Elizabeth Rhodick
Vegetable Section: Amateur
Class 110, Carrot, three long: Archie MacFarlane
Class 128, Collection of Vegetables: Jim Young
Vegetable Section: Open
Class 44, Beetroot: Hugh McLeod
Handicrafts
Class 180, crochet: Charlene Munro
Best Onion in the Show: Hugh McLeod
Best Potatoes in the Show: Hugh McLeod
Best Tomatoes in the Show: Sandy McKellar
Best Leeks in the Show: Hugh McLeod