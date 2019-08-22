Inveraray and District ‘getting the hang of it’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Inveraray and District Pipe Band truly established themselves as the Grade 1 band to beat as they were crowned world champions for the second time in three years.

And with the world title came the Champion of Champions accolade – measured across every major championship during the season – the band’s fourth in a row.

Inveraray and District drum corps, under lead drummer Steven McWhirter, won the drumming title and champion of champions for the season.

Last year’s champions, Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band, were second, with St Laurence O’ Toole Pipe Band third.

Almost 200 pipe bands travelled from all over the world to Glasgow Green to compete in grades from Novice to the elite Grade 1.

Chief executive of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Ian Embelton said: ‘The World Pipe Band Championships is the event all the bands work towards and they have once again excelled. The competition continues to drive the highest standards and everyone who came to watch and listen has enjoyed some brilliant performances. Thanks to the bands, the spectators and to everyone who came.’

Inveraray pipe major Stuart Liddell was delighted with the band’s second world championship at Grade 1, Inveraray’s 11th major win in Grade 1. To that total can be added 13 major wins in grades 2, Juvenile and Novice Juvenile – including world titles in every grade.

Stuart commented, in typically understated fashion: ‘We really are getting the hang of this.’

The band was so pleased that they performed an impromptu Canadian Barn Dance (of sorts) in formation as the played their way off Glasgow Green.

Band secretary Jim McMillan said: ‘Stuart was delighted with the consistency and ability to play at the highest level in the ever-changing weather over the weekend.’

The question of whether the world champions will be parading along Inveraray Main Street has been raised and Jim responded: ‘The band would love the prospect of a march up the Main Street in Inveraray again at some point if possible, authorities permitting.’

There was success for other Argyll bands. Oban High School Pipe Band was crowned Grade 3B champion of champions. The band finished second in their grade on Saturday, losing out to Tullylagan on the day.

Kintyre Schools was placed fourth in the juvenile grade, while Beinn an Tuirc 3A Pipe Band from Kintyre came an excellent fifth.

Mid Argyll Pipe Band missed out agonisingly on a place in the Grade 4A final, being placed in seventh in their qualifier – with just the top six going through to the final.