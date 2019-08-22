Body found following search for missing man in Loch Awe

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The body of a man has been recovered from Loch Awe following a search for missing 23-year-old, Kieran Cowan.

The Cowan family have confirmed the loss of the East Lothian dad-to-be and released a statement.

They said: ‘The Cowan Family confirm the sad loss of our beloved son and brother Kieran Cowan, 23.

‘Kieran was elated and looking forward to welcoming a baby daughter later this year with his partner Lisa Reid.

‘We are overwhelmed by the love and support from family, friends and the local communities in both Prestonpans and Oban.

‘We ask that people respect our privacy at this difficult time and allow us time to grieve.’

Officers from Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Maritime and Coastguard agency attended Loch Awe after a boat with three men on board capsized around 4.40pm on Saturday August 17.

Two men, aged 23 and 27, were able to swim to a nearby island. After raising the alarm they were rescued and taken by ambulance to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban and later discharged.

Police Scotland confirmed on Monday that the missing man was Kieran Cowan from the East Lothian area.

A joint Police Scotland and Marine Accident Investigation Branch inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.