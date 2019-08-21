Your pictures – August 16, 2019

Tayvallich reader Colin MacInnes captured this photo of these two fluffy cygnets at the Corran Burn in Lochgilphead back in July.

A couple of adult swans were spotted floating nearby at the time on Loch Fyne and Loch Gilp around Ardrishaig.

Send your photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk