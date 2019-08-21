Time to bid for council event funding

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Event organisers have just six weeks to bid for council funding as councillors last week agreed the rules for handing out the cash.

Applications to Argyll and Bute Council’s Strategic Events and Festivals Fund for 2020-21 will be accepted from Monday August 26 until noon on Monday October 7.

Councillors approved the criteria for distributing the £90,000 fund at a policy and resources committee meeting on August 15.

This time round, in an effort to simplify the process for applicants, there will be a single fund pot, with the normal upper limit set at £5,000.

For new or growing events there will be the potential to apply for up to £15,000 where it is clear events have the potential to draw new audiences to Argyll and Bute. For exceptional events – where applicants can show the event has the ability to attract more than 10,000 visitors and generate more than £1million for the local economy – a £30,000 upper limit will be in place.

No grant request should be greater than 20 per cent of the total cost of the event.

The council says it aims to ensure the ‘maximum economic benefit’ is secured from the limited funding available.

Its focus will be on strategic events and festivals that are primarily aimed at attracting visitors from outside the area and increasing the appeal of Argyll and Bute.

Councillor Aileen Morton, policy lead for sustainable economic growth, said: ‘Events and festivals are part of what makes Argyll and Bute such a popular place for visitors and we are proud to support events with this fund. It will be competitive, as ever, and I would encourage applicants to read the guidance closely and give their events the best chance of being awarded funding.’

As the 2019-20 round of the Strategic Events and Festivals Fund was oversubscribed, it is anticipated this will also be the case for 2020-21. Applicants will therefore have to demonstrate clearly why the event requires public money and how it will benefit the area.

Applications can be made online at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/events-and-festivals-grants, where guidance is also available.

For smaller scale community events, the council plans to launch its Supporting Communities fund later this year.