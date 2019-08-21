Let’s get our MOJO working

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Band focus: Lost in Berlin

Starting out in 2016, Lost in Berlin is the creation of Ardrishaig-based wordsmith Russell Taylor.

The name Lost in Berlin could be seen as an apt metaphor for society’s sometimes confused state. Russ offers to unravel things and resolve into a more positive direction through his unique style of hip hop. He is a true poet in motion.

Originally from Sussex, RST – as he was then known – first threw his talents into the drum and bass scene at the age of 19, becoming an experienced rave club MC. This scene was all about energy and dancing, as well as a lot of fun, but ultimately Russ knew he wanted to express himself more fully.

In 2006, he focused on hip hop, teaming up with well-known producer Toni Smoke to form popular group The Shadowpeople. It was a true awakening of his rhythmic rap, and with his band he gigged all around Scotland for many years. They even won the Scottish Track of the Year 2013 from their album Writing’s on the Wall, gaining plenty of regular airtime on Radio 1 along the way.

Relocating to Ardrishaig and going solo in 2016 Russ T, as he is now known, has really found his feet with his Lost in Berlin project, and has set his sights on continuing to use his life experiences – putting his talent to good use. He describes his music using three words: progressive, conscious and evolution.

His current influences are Cypress Hill and Wu Tang, and he has recently released an album called 11-11, which has had some rave reviews.

Dan Griffiths, one of the organisers behind the MOJO festival of live original music from Argyll artists, said: ‘We are really looking forward to hearing Russ on the MOJO stage. It’s going to be good. It may be Lost in Berlin, but it’s definitely been Found in Argyll!’

Don’t miss Russ T and Lost in Berlin live at MOJO in Ardfern on October 19.

Keep an eye on your Argyllshire Advertiser in coming weeks for more on MOJO and the fantastic artists taking part.

PIC:

no_a33Mojo_LostinBerlin