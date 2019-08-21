‘Exceptional’ show of lambs at Oban mart

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

United Auctions held its opening show and sale of lambs at Oban Livestock Centre on Tuesday August 13, when some 4,375 head were sold.

A spokesperson for United Auctions said that lambs were shown in exceptionally good bloom with many purchasers commenting that they have ‘never seen such a good show of lambs at this centre’.

Lambs sold to average £58.55 per head. In general, most sellers were receiving around £2 per head rise on the year whilst some exceptional lots were up slightly more. A good following of buyers were in attendance.

The show of pens of 25 lambs-plus was judged by Mr J Johnston, West Montgarswood, Ayrshire and the following are his awards.

First and champion pen: J MacCormick, Balnagown £73; second, and reserve champion: D Dempster, Barguillean £68; Third: D MacCormick, Baligarve £70.50. The show of lambs was kindly sponsored by Carrs of Billington whose shield was awarded to Mr J MacCormick, Balnagown.

Principal lots and prices

Lambs

SUFFx: £74.50 – Strongorm : £73.00 – Balnagown : £72.50 – Frackersaig : £68.00 – Strongorm : £67.00 – Ardencaple : £67.00 – Achnacreebeag : £67.00 – Mid Farm : £65.00 – Ardlarach : £64.00 – Frackersaig : £63.00 – Balnagown : £61.00 – Ardlarach.

TEXx: £74.00 – Kames Beag : £73.50 – Poltalloch : £73.00 & £71.00 – Balnagown : £70.50 – Baligarve : £70.50 – 3 Baligrundle : £70.00 – Balnagown (A MacColl) : £70.00 – Strongorm : £68.00 – Kames Beag : £68.00 – Barguillean : £67.00 – Strongorm : £67.00 – Barguillean : £66.50 – Bailuacraich : £66.00 – Keilbeg : £66.00 – 2 Baligrundle : £65.50 – Blackcroft Crofting : £65.50 – Balnagown : £65.00 – Newfield : £65.00 – Dunach Estate.

BELTx: £72.00 – Island View : £69.50 – Achuaran : £64.00 – Island View.

ROUGE: £65.00 – Island View.

CHARx: £52.00 – Creagnich.

CHEV: £73.00 – 58 Tangasdale, Barra : £60.00 – 85 Borve, Barra.

CROSS: £73.50 – Strongorm : £70.50 – Inshaig.

MULE: £66.00 – Achuaran : £63.00 – Fiart : £63.00 – Glenmachrie : £60.00 – Stronacroibh.

BF: £36.50 – Ben Alder Estate.

Ewes

TEXx: £62.00 – Dunach Estate : £56.00 – Strontoiler.

CHEV: £54.00 – Dunach Estate.

PIC:

A good quality sale of sheep in Oban. NO_T34-Oban-sale01