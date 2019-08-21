‘Exceptional’ show of lambs at Oban mart

United Auctions held its opening show and sale of lambs at Oban Livestock Centre on Tuesday August 13, when some 4,375 head were sold.

A spokesperson for United Auctions said that lambs were shown in exceptionally good bloom with many purchasers commenting that they have ‘never seen such a good show of lambs at this centre’.

Lambs sold to average £58.55 per head. In general, most sellers were receiving around £2 per head rise on the year whilst some exceptional lots were up slightly more. A good following of buyers were in attendance.

The show of pens of 25 lambs-plus was judged by Mr J Johnston, West Montgarswood, Ayrshire and the following are his awards.

First and champion pen: J MacCormick, Balnagown £73; second, and reserve champion: D Dempster, Barguillean £68; Third: D MacCormick, Baligarve £70.50.  The show of lambs was kindly sponsored by Carrs of Billington whose shield was awarded to Mr J MacCormick, Balnagown.

Principal lots and prices

Lambs

SUFFx: £74.50 – Strongorm : £73.00 – Balnagown : £72.50 – Frackersaig : £68.00 – Strongorm : £67.00 – Ardencaple : £67.00 – Achnacreebeag : £67.00 – Mid Farm : £65.00 – Ardlarach : £64.00 – Frackersaig : £63.00 – Balnagown : £61.00 – Ardlarach.

TEXx: £74.00 – Kames Beag : £73.50 – Poltalloch : £73.00 & £71.00 – Balnagown : £70.50 –  Baligarve : £70.50 – 3 Baligrundle : £70.00 – Balnagown (A MacColl) : £70.00 – Strongorm : £68.00 – Kames Beag : £68.00 – Barguillean : £67.00 – Strongorm : £67.00 – Barguillean : £66.50 – Bailuacraich : £66.00 – Keilbeg : £66.00 – 2 Baligrundle : £65.50 – Blackcroft Crofting : £65.50 – Balnagown : £65.00 – Newfield : £65.00 – Dunach Estate.

BELTx: £72.00 – Island View : £69.50 – Achuaran : £64.00 – Island View.

ROUGE: £65.00 – Island View.

CHARx: £52.00 – Creagnich.

CHEV: £73.00 – 58 Tangasdale, Barra : £60.00 – 85 Borve, Barra.

CROSS: £73.50 – Strongorm : £70.50 – Inshaig.

MULE: £66.00 – Achuaran : £63.00 – Fiart : £63.00 – Glenmachrie : £60.00 – Stronacroibh.

BF: £36.50 – Ben Alder Estate.

Ewes

TEXx: £62.00 – Dunach Estate : £56.00 – Strontoiler.

CHEV: £54.00 – Dunach Estate.

PIC:

A good quality sale of sheep in Oban. NO_T34-Oban-sale01

 

 