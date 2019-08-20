Time for Argyll pupils to pack their bags for charity

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Pupils in Argyll and Bute are being encouraged to celebrate the new term by donating their old backpacks to children living more than 7,000 miles away in Malawi.

The Backpack Project, run by the Mary’s Meals charity, involves filling the old bags with notepads, pencils and clothes. The charity sends them to schoolchildren in Malawi – with more than 40,000 bags being donated every year.

Mary’s Meals feeds more than 1.5 million children in 18 of the world’s poorest countries every school day. The food attracts hungry children to the classroom, filling their empty stomachs and giving them the energy to learn.

Daniel Adams, executive director of Mary’s Meals UK, said: ‘I hope pupils in Argyll and Bute will celebrate the new term by joining in the Backpack Project and donating their old bags to children who eat Mary’s Meals in Malawi.

‘A bag filled with school essentials is a wonderful gift because it ensures these children can get the most out of their education, giving them a ladder out of poverty and the chance of a better future.’

Since the launch of the Backpack Project in 2005, UK supporters of the charity have donated more than 500,000 school bags to children in Malawi.

Malawi is one of the poorest countries in the world, facing huge challenges in education, access to healthcare and widespread child malnutrition. It is home to Mary’s Meals’ largest school feeding programme, which reaches 32 per cent of primary school aged children across the country.

Mary’s Meals can collect group donations of backpacks from schools, workplaces and groups across the UK.

To find out more about the Backpack Project, please visit www.marysmeals.org.uk