Director wanted – warm welcome and laughs guaranteed

Mid Argyll Musical Society has been entertaining people for more than 40 years with a wide range of musical productions in Ardrishaig.

The last two performances – The Wizard of Oz and The Adventures of Mr Toad – were full of fun, colour and musical talent and were particularly well received by audiences.

The enthusiastic group of performers are keen to provide more shows – but the society no longer has a musical director.

After many years of dedicated service, Mid Argyll Musical Society musical director Fiona MacDonald is stepping down.

Society chairman Ian Salmon said: ‘We would all like to thank Fiona for all her hard work and wish her all the best in her new adventures.’

He added: ‘We are enthusiastic, but we need someone to guide us musically. The position of musical director is unpaid, but what will be guaranteed is a warm welcome and plenty of laughs.’

If you feel you could help out, contact Ian Salmon on 01546 600486 or Mid Argyll Musical Society producer Sheila Campbell on 01880 820247.

The society is also keen to welcome new faces and voices to its group, and there are no auditions for chorus part.

Ian Salmon said: ‘If you want to try us out, you will be made very welcome at our first public rehearsal of the season on Thursday August 22 at 7.30pm in Ardrishaig Public Hall.’