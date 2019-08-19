Young blades (and old) challenged at Cowal Games

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The world-famous Cowal Highland Gathering is renowned for entertainment beyond the traditional Highland dancing, piping and heavy athletics, and this year there’s a big, bold new attraction in town – axe throwing.

The Braveheart Axe Throwing Club from Glasgow, which ranks as Scotland’s premier axe throwing team and boasts tournament wins around the world, has signed up for what is sure to be a big draw on Gathering Saturday.

Sponsored by Tilhill Forestry, the challenge will be laid down to anyone brave enough to try it – throw an axe and see if you can make it stick in the target.

Don’t panic, children and grandparents – you can join in too. There is no age limit because the younger/less strong participants can try their hand at throwing a smaller hatchet instead of an axe.

Cowal Highland Gathering chairman Ronnie Cairns is delighted to welcome such a popular outfit to the event’s many other attractions.

‘The Braveheart club is renowned as being one of the most exciting attractions at events around the country, and we’re thrilled that Cowal visitors are now going to be able to experience their magic first-hand,’ he said.

‘Their skill levels have to be seen to be believed, but they are also fantastic at teaching newcomers how to throw these weapons – and do it in a fun, entertaining way. I fully expect them to be one of the stars of the show on the day.’

Bryan Pearce, forest manager with Tilhill Forestry, said: ‘Tilhill is excited at the opportunity to be involved once more with the Cowal Highland Gathering. We think this is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who would like to try their hand at an element of timber sports to come along and give it a go in a safe environment with experienced coaches on hand. I’ll be having a go myself.’

The Braveheart axe throwing challenge will run from noon to 4pm in the top field on Saturday August 31.

This year’s Cowal Highland Gathering runs from Thursday to Saturday, August 29 to 31.

For more information about the event or to buy tickets, please visit the Gathering’s website at www.cowalgathering.com or contact the event office by emailing info@cowalgathering.com or phoning 01369 703206.