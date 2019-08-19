Mid Argyll youth praised by planning group

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Two members of Mid Argyll Youth Forum who spoke at the latest meeting of a community planning group have been praised by councillors on the committee.

Held at the Inveraray Inn on July 31, the meeting of Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands area Community Planning Group featured a presentation by Mid Argyll Youth Forum (MAYF).

Representing the youth group were Yasmine Bowden and Hannah Nicolson, who outlined some of the work done by MAYF over the past year.

Community planning group members heard that the youth forum has carried out, among other things, a very successful backpack filling exercise for Malawi, helped at Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day, carried on its World War One project in conjunction with Argyll Talking Newspapers and organised a number of social events.

After a confident presentation by Hannah and Yasmine, Councillor Anne Horn said: ‘I know you all gave up your time to pack the bags, and you all deserve great credit for the work the group does.’

Echoing this, Councillor Donnie MacMillan said: ‘I would like to congratulate the youth group n the work you do, particularly with the World War One project. Mid Argyll Youth Forum goes from strength to strength.’

Chairman Andy Buntin concluded by offering Mid Argyll Youth Forum the full support of the community planning group.