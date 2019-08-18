Loch Awe search resumes for 23-year-old man
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
The search operation continues for a 23-year-old man reported missing after a boat capsized on Loch Awe.
The emergency services received reports at around 4.40pm on Saturday August 17 that a boat with three men on board had capsized.
Two men, aged 23 and 27, managed to swim to a nearby island in the loch, where they raised the alarm and from where they were rescued and taken by ambulance to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban.
Both men have now been discharged from hospital.
A police spokesperson said: ‘A multi-agency search for the third man, aged 23, involving specialist police search teams and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, resumed this morning (Sunday).
‘Enquiries in to the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing.’
Photo: Kevin McGlynn.