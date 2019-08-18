Letters to the editor – August 16, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Showing appreciation

Sir,

I would like to record my thanks to everyone who contributed to the running of the Mid Argyll Show this year.

It is great for visitors to see these traditions and talent brought together and seeing young people participating in events assuring that these customs are in safe hands for the future.

Thank you again to all involved in running the show.

Councillor Anne Horn

NHS dental patient limbo

Sir,

I read with some interest that a new dentist was coming to town in Lochgilphead to set up a practice, which I am sure we look forward to.

The local NHS trust cannot seem to lure one to the area to work at the Mid Argyll Hospital practice, which I think is unfortunate for all concerned. We do at the moment have a dentist and fully qualified staff and are happy with their work.

Rumour has it that the aforementioned dentist and staff will be taking on patients from Mid Argyll Hospital, which I presume they tend to already.

But the practice is to lose its local NHS patients, so they will deal solely with patients who require dental treatment from the hospital. I think this situation leaves the NHS patients in limbo.

I am sure we would rather that the current dentist and all of her staff be given a chance to voice their opinions on this matter as much and as well as the local populace.

Yes, it will be brilliant to have both dentists in the town. There is the possibility that those on the local list who are currently treated well by the dental department at the hospital maybe still seen by the dentist and her staff, but I would like this to be confirmed by the local NHS trust.

Brian MacDonald, Crinan

Careers help is available

Sir,

Hundreds of people across Scotland have been helped through their exam results by a local group of Skills Development Scotland (SDS) careers advisers.

Based across the north of Scotland, the advisers were part of a team taking calls at the SDS Exam Results Helpline from 8am on results day.

The helpline is a vital service, supporting young people and their families at what can be one of the most stressful times of their lives.

Expert advice and guidance is available all year round, not just on results day.

Our professionally qualified careers advisers are working in every state secondary school in Scotland and from our network of high street centres across the country.

In schools, careers services are delivered one-to-one, in classrooms and at school events across all year groups, supporting young people to develop the skills to make informed career decisions throughout their lives. There is also support for parents and carers.

At SDS centres customers can get information, advice and guidance about jobs, the local labour market, training courses and apprenticeships as well as how to prepare for interviews and help with CVs and applications.

The work of SDS careers advisers in schools and centres is supported by Scotland’s careers website myworldofwork.co.uk, where you can access advice 24 hours a day. It is packed with career information, advice and tools such as the CV builder. There is also a dedicated exam results section.

Details of the local SDS centres are available at myworldofwork.co.uk/centres and information about events and opportunities is also available on Facebook.

Pauline Graham, Project Manager for the SDS Exam Results Helpline

A great time

Sir,

I had a great time at this year’s Islay Show. It was fantastic to speak to so many of my constituents.

It was also wonderful to see many local business stalls promoting Islay’s dynamic and booming economy.

The show was well attended with lots of families, both local and visitors, having a fun day out and luckily the sun was shining most of the day.

A huge thanks to all the organisers and everyone else who contributed to the event.

Councillor Alastair Redman

State of cemeteries

Sir,

I have real concerns about the deteriorating condition of some Argyll cemeteries.

Constituents from Islay recently joined Councillor Alastair Redman in highlighting the poor upkeep of cemeteries in the area he represents.

Councillor Redman reported that there were also problems at other cemeteries in his ward, including the cemetery at Carradale in East Kintyre.

I understand that Argyll and Bute Council confirmed that they now, at last, have plans in place to address the problems at Kilnaughton.

It remains disappointing, however, that things are allowed to deteriorate to the extent that the maintenance of cemeteries has become a matter of public concern.

Frankly, it is very surprising that a cemetery where interments are actually still taking place has been undermined in this way and there must surely be an obligation to ensure this doesn’t happen.

My experience is that communities in the Highlands and Islands pay special regard to the final resting places of fellow members of their communities and will be perplexed to discover that they appear to be uncared-for.

Donald Cameron, Highlands and Islands MSP