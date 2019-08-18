Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – August 16, 2019

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Express yourself

Let’s face it. We’re not great at expressing our emotions in Argyll. The natives, at least.

Perhaps that’s an unfair generalisation, perpetuating a stereotype and discriminating against a chunk of our community. But, as this writer is an Argyll native, that’s fine (I think).

With this in mind, last week’s four-day Go Deep exercise was a wee bit touchy-feely. But perhaps feeling uncomfortable was the whole point. The ‘game’ gradually pulls out participants’ true feelings. If these feelings and views on the Lochgilphead community are put to practical good use, then all the touchy-feeliness will have been well worth it.

And maybe us teuchters should learn to relax a bit more and express our feelings.

Or perhaps not.

A great show

Mid Argyll Show was very lucky with the weather, but the organisers deserved that wee break after hard work setting up in the pouring rain.

This event is part of Mid Argyll’s heritage, yet it manages to keep up with the times and leave everyone entertained. Congratulations to the committee, helpers, exhibitors, sponsors and everyone else involved on another cracking day out.