Activities galore at Tayvallich Regatta

Tayvallich Sailing Club held a successful annual regatta on Saturday August 10.

Defying the forecast, lots of people turned up and luckily the weather did not do what it was forecast to.

Always a popular day for locals and visitors, the regatta is the main fundraising event for the sailing club and a very full day of activities.

In the morning, various on-the-water races were held – rowing, rafting, canoeing, hunt the rubber duck – all in front of the village green where refreshments were served.

In the afternoon, it was all about sea swimming races just outside the bay and wind surfing, dinghy and keelboat races on Loch Sween.

The day was rounded off with a barbecue, prize-giving and live music at The Tayvallich Inn.

This year there were three bands playing – Thorkil and the Creelmen, The Vallichs, and The Rusty Mustangs.

Money raised at the regatta goes towards operating costs and the club’s main activity at the moment is teaching the village primary school children to row and sail and be safe at sea.

The Tayvallich Regatta is held annually on the second weekend in August.