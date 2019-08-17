Stuart is piping master
The best competing pipers around returned to the stage at the National Piping Centre in Glasgow for the annual Masters Solo Piping Competition.
Inveraray’s own Pipe Major Stuart Liddell proved to be the pick of the bunch at the competition on Monday August 12.
His win earns him qualification for the Glenfiddich Piping Championship 2019, which takes place this October.
Competition results were as follows.
Piobaireachd: 1st Stuart Liddell, The Unjust Incarceration; 2nd Fred Morrison, Scarce of Fishing; 3rd Callum Beaumont Donald Gruamach’s March; 4th Roddy MacLeod, The Earl of Ross’s March.
March, Strathspey and Reel: 1st Connor Sinclair, Major Manson at Clachantrushal, Arniston Castle, Broadford Bay; 2nd Angus MacColl, The Lochaber Gathering, The Cameronian Rant, Pretty Marion; 3rd Willie McCallum, Murdo MacLeod, Lady MacKenzie of Gairloch, The Man from Glengarry; 4th Finlay Johnston, Inverlochy Castle, Maggie Cameron, Thompson’s Dirk.