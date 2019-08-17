Shuna’s bid for freedom

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A Mid Argyll Show highlight for many is the end-of-show terrier race, and this year’s proved even more entertaining than most.

Rounds one and two went off with just the usual hilarious scrapping for the tail.

But, as round three got under way, one rebellious wee terrier decided she wouldn’t follow the pack tearing up the main ring. Instead, she would go for a run around the field and simply do her own thing.

Three-year-old Shuna was enjoying herself so much she ‘forgot’ to return to her handler Joe and his mum Bernie Redman from Lochgilphead. Shuna became a little deaf.

When Joe decided to recapture Shuna, it became a game for his diminutive quarry, and she joyfully evaded his every rugby tackle and scramble to catch her.

As the ringside crowd watched the scene some helpful young lads joined the hunt to recapture Shuna – who was having a great time holding up the main event.

Tiredness on a hot afternoon probably played a part in her eventual recapture, and a lead was swiftly secured to the wee rebel.

Shuna, though, thought it was great fun – as did the crowds of onlookers.