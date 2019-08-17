One man missing after boat capsizes on Loch Awe

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A search operation for a man reported missing after a boat capsized on Loch Awe will resume at first light.

The emergency services received reports at around 4.40pm on Saturday August 17 that a boat with three men on board had capsized.

Two men managed to swim to a nearby island in the loch, where they raised the alarm and from where they were rescued and taken by ambulance to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban. Medical staff there describe their condition as stable.

A third man has still to be traced.

Speaking on Saturday evening a Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘Unfortunately, due to fading light, the search for the missing man has been stood down for the night but it is due to resume tomorrow (Sunday) morning.

‘Enquiries in to the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing.’