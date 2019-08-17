Kilberry Sportive well supported in sunshine

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The Kilberry Loop Sportive saw around 70 cyclists take on a 40-mile route starting and finishing in Tarbert.

All eyes were on the forecast for the non-competitive cycling event on Saturday August 10. As it turned out, it was a glorious day of warm sunshine and gentle breeze, ideal weather for a cyclist.

The event, run by Mid Argyll Tri and Cycle Club, featured strong representation from the local cycle clubs of Oban, Mid Argyll and Campbeltown, joined by quite a number of visitors to the area.

The start was from the Isthmus, just outside Tarbert, through the village and north on the A83 towards Ardrishaig for seven miles before turning on to the B8024 towards Kilberry. A steady climb up to Loch Arail was followed by a long descent to Achahoish and the beginning of wonderful scenery along the shores of Loch Caolisport, through Kilberry and up and over to the shores of West Loch Tarbert back to the finish. The quicker cyclists managed the 40 miles, which has almost 900 metres of climbing, in under two hours, which is quick, and there are others who complete the course inside a comfortable four hours, so there is room for all abilities.

People of all ages took part, with a couple of gentlemen in their early 70s and those in their twenties taking part.

One of the organisers, John Hardie, said: ‘It was a great day, and it would not have been possible without sponsorship from Tarbert Harbour Authority, Tarbert Enterprise Company, Wm Duncan & Co and Tarbert Co-op, for which we are grateful. Thanks also to the dozen marshals who so willingly gave of their time and all those involved.

‘We have to do it all again next year. Altogether Tarbert at its very best.’