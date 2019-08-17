Going deep to build community self-belief

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Go Deep initiative set up camp in Lochgilphead last week.

Go Deep is described as a game based on the metaphor of a Metro transport system. Participants follow a journey.

But the game has a serious purpose – to uncover the needs and aspirations of a community and work towards a tangible end product, reflecting the views of local people.

Becs Barker, a community support worker based in Minard, has been involved in Go Deep in different places in Europe and brought the game to Lochgilphead for a four-day session at the parish church hall.

Becs explained: ‘It might be that people who came together in Lochgilphead just had a good time, or maybe something will be sparked by Sunday.’

Also attending was Pat Black, who works with Diversity Matters in Edinburgh, a group which has been involved with a European-wide project designing Go Deep.

Pat explained: ‘People taking part may leave feeling better about themselves after recognising qualities in them they never knew they had. New self-belief arising from this should encourage people to make more connections with others, leading to better community spirit and energy.’

And this is no superficial exercise. Go Deep really does explore personal emotions in some depth. There was exploration into ‘togetherness’ and ‘feelings’ through group activities and games.

Participants also went out and collected ideas from the community on what they dream for Lochgilphead and Mid Argyll. There was a community meal on Saturday with drama, dance and song, at which the community’s views were explored a little further.

An inclusive evening followed, celebrating diversity including those with disabilities and understanding of LGBTQ+ community members.

The Go Deep visit to Lochgilphead wound up on Sunday August 11, when the core team discussed what the next steps should be to help the Lochgilphead community put their ideas into practice.