Social care accounts for bulk of £2.8m health gap

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Health chiefs have been warned of a projected overspend of £2.8 million on services in Argyll and Bute – just three months into the new financial year.

The figure, most of which is down to spending on social work, is reported in a financial statement produced by Judy Orr, the new head of finance and transformation at the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP).

The report was presented at HSCP’s integration joint board (IJB) at a meeting on Wednesday August 7.

An overspend of £4.4m was projected by the HSCP at the same time last year. The year-end financial position was an overspend of £6.6m, some of which was only made up for by NHS Highland’s brokerage from the Scottish Government.

The total projected overspend for social work services in 2019-20 is £2.306m, a figure which Ms Orr has called ‘a very disappointing position’.

She said: ‘It should be noted that this is the position at the end of month three, which is still fairly early in the year, and is based on our assessment of the trends at this time, and reflecting actions already well under way.

‘Over the remaining nine months of the year, concerted efforts will be made in order to deliver an out-turn which is considerably closer to a balanced budget. Updated forecasts will be prepared each month so that progress can be tracked.

‘The biggest single area of social work overspend is on learning disability, where there has been a failure to deliver anticipated savings so far, along with higher than budgeted demand.

‘The next two areas of forecast overspend are physical disability and older people.’

An additional £500,000 is forecast to be overspent on the provision of health services.

Ms Orr said: ‘The overspend is mainly linked to savings not being achieved in addition to increased costs for oncology drugs, pharmacy costs, patient referrals and agency/locum staff.

‘The overspend has been offset to an extent by vacancy savings and also slippage on budget reserves which includes one-off in year allocations.

‘It is expected that this overspend should be containable through ongoing grip and control of expenditure during the remainder of the financial year, so no new savings are proposed in the recovery plan for health.’

The document also repeats the danger of failing to agree a service level agreement with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, which could cost the HSCP millions.

As well as £1.2m of charges which were in dispute during 2018/19, a further fee of £654,000 was imposed for ‘exceptional services’ outwith the scope of the SLA.

Ms Orr added: ‘If this position is not accepted by Greater Glasgow and Clyde then there is a risk that the out-turn overspend could increase by up to £2m.’