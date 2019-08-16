Pipe band travels to worlds in (hair)style

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

All roads lead to Glasgow Green this weekend as the World Pipe Band Championships are held in the city.

Mid Argyll Pipe Band will be heading to compete in the Grade 4A arena, with realistic hopes of bringing home a trophy.

And, for the second year running, Icon Hairdressers in Lochgilphead has sponsored a band bus to the championship.

Pipe Major Craig Lang said: ‘We are very grateful to Icon Hairdressers for their generosity, and we look forward to a good world championships at the weekend.’

The worlds will be the band’s penultimate competition of the year, with Cowal Games to follow in Dunoon at the end of August. The band will be running a supporters’ bus to the Cowal spectacular, a great day out.

To book your seat, contact the band via the Mid Argyll Pipe Band Facebook page or speak to a band or committee member.