News from around the districts – August 16, 2019

Cowal

Cowalfest returns

The popular Cowalfest walking festival returns next month in a more compact form than before.

The event offers three days of hill and trail walks right around the beautiful Cowal peninsula in September in conjunction with the new Dunoon Outdoor Festival.

There will also be the opportunity to enjoy cultural events such as a Clan Lamont heritage walk.

Financial constraints and a shortage of volunteers have meant that Cowalfest has been shortened to three days from the 10-day festival of previous years. The decision has been taken to tie in with the Dunoon Outdoor Festival, a new event covering many different outdoor activities around Dunoon and Cowal.

Islay

The 21st Lagavulin Islay Jazz Festival takes place from September 13-15.

The festival has a reputation for an uncompromisingly high quality artistic programme – a showcase of everything that is new and exciting in the Scottish jazz scene, with some very special international guests.

The music is presented in the most unusual and atmospheric surroundings – from bird sanctuaries to distilleries – against the beautiful backdrop of the most southerly island in the Hebrides.

There are world premieres, international visitors, exciting contemporary jazz, a classic singer, a blues legend, some great piano trios and some get-down funky music.

The charismatic Canadian trumpet star and singer, Bria Skonberg, visits Islay for the first time, while blues legend Maggie Bell makes her festival debut with a new show that both highlights her amazing vocals and eavesdrops into her 50 years of showbiz stories.

The festival also features exciting Scottish talent such as Fergus McCreadie, Graham Costello, Colin Steele and David Bowden.

Stuart Todd, chairman of Islay Arts Association and the driving force in getting the festival started, said: ‘Audiences and musicians are smitten with the combination of nature and art, and the sense of community which is central to the experience of living in Islay and which can be shared even on a weekend visit.’

Helensburgh

A Helensburgh man will hope to defend his All-England Open Stone Skimming Championships on Lake Windermere on Saturday August 17.

In 2018, Alex Lewis, then aged 21, smashed the existing record at the English championships by a full seven metres, recording an incredible throw of 95 metres.

Alex is now the one to beat in the men’s event, though stiff competition from around the UK is expected.

Competitors get three stones, provided by the organisers. To record a throw, a competitor must skip their stone at least three times on the water, keeping it within a lane set out on the lake.

The championships raise money for vital river conservation in the South Lake District.

PIC:

Alex Lewis, the winner of the All England Open Stone Skimming Championships 2018. no_a33StoneSkimming01