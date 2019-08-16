Cuddles with Carla the champion
The overall open dog champion at last weekend’s unexpectedly sun-drenched Mid Argyll Show was Carla, a 14-year-old Rottweiler owned by Julie Grove from Scammadale near Oban.
Carla was four years old when she was adopted from a Glasgow dog rescue centre by Julie. Now she is a champion and a loving member of the family.