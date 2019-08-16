Award for Tarbert engineering graduate

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

City of Glasgow College graduate Amanda Mackie has been presented with this year’s Lady Hamlyn Award.

Tarbert resident Amanda, who graduated from the college in June, received the accolade from the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology, which has offered her a position as a junior engineer.

The Lady Hamlyn Award is given to apprentices who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to their professional development in the maritime sector.

Matthew Stewart, Associate Dean for Nautical Science at City of Glasgow College, said: ‘This is an outstanding achievement for Amanda and an endorsement of all her hard work and commitment throughout her time at college. She is an excellent example of our college purpose to let learning flourish and we look forward to seeing her continue to achieve and progress throughout her career.’

Amanda, who attended Kilwinning Academy and now lives in Tarbert, graduated with an SPD Marine Engineering cadetship.

She now aims to become a third engineer within the next six to eight months and then hopes to gain her second engineer and chief engineer certificates of competency.

Amanda said: ‘I am extremely proud to receive this award. It is great to have all the hard work of the past three years recognised by such a well-established and respected organisation.

‘I plan on going back to sea once I pass my oral exam and work my way up to second engineer. I will remain at sea while doing distance learning to achieve a post-graduate in renewable energy and engineering to broaden my career options as the energy sector changes, and continue until I reach chief engineer or possibly on to superintendent.

‘The staff at City of Glasgow College have been fantastic and very supportive with my learning and personal life. I had a lot going on at home over the past year and the additional support they gave helped me stay focused and complete the course alongside the rest of my classmates.’