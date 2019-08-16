A note of chamber music coming to Crear

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The UK’s leading string orchestra, the Scottish Ensemble (SE), has announced the first half of Scottish tour – and Argyll is on the list of venues.

The ensemble will perform Mendelssohn and Enescu’s stunning octets, and will be led by the outstanding Norwegian violinist Marianne Thorsen.

Though written for just eight instruments, both of these sophisticated works have the drama, richness and depth of a full-blown symphony. They also make for an excellently contrasting pair.

From Mendelssohn’s exuberant opening bars, we are swept through music that is complex yet captivatingly, joyously melodic throughout, while Enescu’s is moody, breathlessly dramatic and, in parts, simply volcanic.

Guest directed by Marianne Thorsen, SE will explore the specific charm of seeing a small group of musicians performing live. With fewer instruments, the fabric of the music becomes more tangible, subtle shifts in mood may have a new-found presence, and pieces you think you know well might offer surprising new colours when heard live. With fewer musicians on stage, it is easier to follow each individual path and witness the beautiful alchemy of eight artists creating something together.

Thorsen is an acclaimed soloist and passionate chamber musician. Former leader of the Nash Ensemble, she regularly performs with Norway’s Trondheim Soloists, one of the founding ensembles of The Bridge network and festival.

The first half of the tour, which is called Chamber Notes, will call at Crear Studio, Kilberry, on August 29, followed by a performance at Mull Theatre, Tobermory, on August 31 before moving on to Inverness and Dundee.

Other Scottish dates, including Edinburgh and Glasgow, are programmed for February 2020.

Marianne Thorsen. no_a33Marianne Thorsen01