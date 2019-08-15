Sports club lottery draws
The numbers drawn in the Kilmory Camanachd Club lottery draw on Monday August 12 were 1, 3 and 14. The £300 jackpot went to T Nogal this week so next week’s jackpot will be £100.
Also drawn on Monday, Tarbert Football Club’s lottery draw numbers were 6, 14 and 19. There were no winners, so next week’s prize will be £500.