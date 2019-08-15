Soccer centre celebrates another year of success

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Lochgilphead Soccer Centre celebrated the end of yet another terrific season on Friday June 21 with more than 100 youngsters and many parents and siblings attending a busy family evening.

Presentations started with certificates, medals and goody bags to all primary ones before the evening moved on to celebrate the success of primary twos and threes with more medals and certificates.

For the older Red Star YFC children, team awards were made for most improved players, fair play award, player of the season and players’ player of the season.

Lochgilphead Soccer Centre wishes to thank the sponsors, without whom the children would not have been able to achieve so much – Mid Argyll Youth Development Services, Ventient Energy A Cruach Windfarm Trust administered by Foundation Scotland, McColl’s, Jewsons and the main sponsor Ardrishaig Community Trust.

The soccer centre also thanks Jimmy Litster for his humor and skill as master of ceremonies for the fourth year running and also the Co-operative in Lochgilphead for their generous donation of 300 bottles of water for the evening.

With sponsors’ help, the club has been able to kit out players with Lochgilphead Red Star YFC match strips, training strips and waterproof jackets.

As the soccer centre looks forward to celebrating its 25th anniversary, the 27 volunteers giving up some of their free time to help out are vitally important.

In addition to weekly football coaching on Fridays, from this month the club will have additional nights training for 2012, 2011, 2009/10, 2008, 2007, 2004 and girls’ groups. As well as all age groups regularly taking part in football festivals near and far, there will also be two teams playing 11-a-side football (under 13 and under 16 ages) in the Glasgow league for next season.

It was also announced that current chairperson, Bruce West, would be stepping down from the role, though he will continue his involvement with Lochgilphead Red Star 2004 and will be around to support his successor.

In addition to a chairperson, if you are interested in helping out a successful and developing organisation, have a bit of time to spare and are motivated by community leadership and sports development, there are a number of ways you could help so please get in touch via the soccer centre.

Football training returns today, Friday August 16, on the artificial pitch at Lochgilphead Joint Campus. Primary ones commence at 6.30pm, primary two and three children will run from 6.15pm to 7.15pm with primary four upwards running from 7.30pm to 8.45pm.

The soccer centre depends on volunteers. Training and kit will be provided and you don’t need to be an expert in football; just to have bags of enthusiasm. There are a variety of ways you can help, either as a coach, coaching assistant or on the admin side. If you can spare a bit of time to help, please get in touch by email to the Soccer Centre at lochgilpheadsoccercentre@gmail.com.

The 2010 awards were presented by David Renwick on behalf of Ventient Energy A Cruach Windfarm Trust to Connor Griffin, Most Improved Player; Bryce Griffin, Fair Play Award; and Cameron Gilmour, who won both Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season.

The 2009 awards were presented by Joe Jones on behalf of partner organisation Coerver Scotland to Christopher Galloway, Most Improved Player; Tom Pendreigh, Fair Play Award; and Cameron Young, who won both Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season.

The 2008 awards were also presented by Joe Jones to Ross Hamilton, Most Improved Player; Duncan Taylor, Fair Play Award; Geordie Todd, Player of the Season; and Arran Crawford, Players’ Player of the Season.

The 2007 awards were presented by Lynn Gorrie on behalf of McColl’s to George Curran, Most Improved Player; Lewis Cameron, Fair Play Award; Daniel Semple, Player of the Season; and Kieran Blair, Players’ Player of the Season.

The girls’ awards were presented by Edward Laughton on behalf of Ardrishaig Community Trust to Angelina Vanwell, Most Improved Player; Jessica Wallace, Fair Play Award; and Freyja McKellar, who won both Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season.

The 2004 awards were also presented by Edward Laughton to Tom West, Most Improved Player; Innes Paterson, Fair Play Award; Leon Murphy, Player of the Season; and Woody Hoad, Players’ Player of the Season.