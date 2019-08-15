In heroes’ footsteps for fishing communities

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

No stranger to a charity challenge, Tarbert man Kenny MacNab is at it again – despite undergoing surgery in June.

Kenny, chairman of the Clyde Fishermen’s Trust, is hoping to raise £3,000 to help the trust support fishing communities and the way of life in fishing villages up and down the coast.

His challenge will be to complete the arduous Freedom Trail across the Pyrenees between France and Spain, climbing to heights of more than 2,500m on remote mountain trails.

As he trained for his trek in the Arrochar Alps, retired fisherman Kenny said: ‘As chairman of the Clyde Fishermen’s Trust, I have had first-hand experience of the excellent work it has done since its formation – not least in helping facilitate the recovery of the Nancy Glen and returning our two shipmates to their home port.

‘The trust is involved in many other projects involving young people where we educate them about the cultural heritage of the fishing industry.

‘It is our aim that this should never be lost – it’s too precious to our communities.

‘We are also involved in training for fishermen and also in the arts, and have commissioned a play about fishing and the modern-day problems we face, which may be touring soon.

‘The Freedom Trail, or Chemin de la Liberté, follows one of the toughest Second World War escape routes from Nazi-occupied France. Local people risked their lives to help the thousands of Allied servicemen and Jewish refugees fleeing to safety, and we pass plaques and memorials dedicated to their bravery.’

Kenny continued: ‘The trek will be pretty arduous, though I would imagine the scenery will be spectacular and, as well as raising funds, it will be a personal challenge which commemorates the bravery of others.

‘I don’t have long to get into shape before heading off on September 7 but I am certainly looking forward to it.’

To support Kenny’s fundraising efforts, look out for sponsor sheets around Tarbert, and there is a Just Giving page for donations – simply visit the Just Giving website and search for ‘Clyde Fishermen’s Trust’.