Furnace looks forward to fun

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The people of Furnace are anticipating the village gala weekend, and it is looking like a packed three-day extravaganza.

Friday August 16 sees Furnace Village Hall open its doors at 7.30pm for village bingo. Entry is free and the bar will be open.

Then, on Saturday August 17, a bazaar will be set up between 1pm and 4pm featuring stalls, a whisky safe, face painting, tombola, plants, children’s lucky dip and much more. Tea, coffee, sandwiches and cake will be available, and donations would be appreciated.

A Furnace Gala Weekend beetle drive will follow.

On Saturday evening the big race night and a curry event will see the hall packed once again. The cost will be £6 per person, and perhaps the shirt off your back. Curry will be served at 8.30pm and it is for over-18s only.

Doors open 7pm, first race 7.30pm.

There is a more laidback feel to Sunday August 18. A village barbecue will be held from 2pm with music from the Loch Fyne Clarsach Orchestra, and you can even have a go on a clarsach if you want.

There will also be a film to enjoy, which may be a sing-a-long. The film itself will be decided by public vote on the day.

PIC:

Much of the weekend activity will be at Furnace Village Hall. 06_a33FurnaceHall01