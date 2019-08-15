Draw for Inveraray as Kilmory eye league decider

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mowi Premiership

Inveraray 2 Lovat 2

Inveraray moved off the bottom of the table after drawing 2-2 with Lovat at the Winterton.

Garry MacPherson and Connor Howe twice had Inveraray ahead but Greg Matheson pegged them back both times.

Inveraray’s second team, meanwhile, came from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Tayforth at Peffermill in Mowi South Division 1.

Mowi South Division 2

Ardnamurchan 0 Kilmory 8

There was another big win for Kilmory as they beat Ardnamurchan, with youngsters Nairn Jackson and Euan Gilmour each scoring.

Hal Jones helped himself to four goals whilst Alex Cunningham scored twice.

Kilmory and Glenorchy are level at the top of the league on 16 points, but Glenorchy have a better goal difference.

They meet in the final league match at Lochgilphead on August 24, so Kilmory must win that one to become league champions.