Announcements – August 16, 2019

BIRTHS

MACDOUGALL

Stuart and Susan (Houston) are delighted to announce the safe arrival of Harry Houston MacDougall, on August 3, 2019, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. Baby brother for Murray, second grandchild for Archie and Audrey Houston, Campbeltown, and James and June MacDougall, Cardross.

MCFARLANE – Gordon and Andrea are delighted to announce the arrival of Oliver (Ollie) Tom Dixon, on July 10, 2019, in Northern Ireland. A longed for wee brother for Alfie.

RUBY WEDDINGS

MCMILLAN – MCFADYEN

At Lowland Church, Campbeltown, on August 17, 1979, by

Rev John R H Cormack, Archie to Mhairi.

GOLDEN WEDDINGS

BROWN – CONNELLY

Married on August 16, 1969, Neil Brown to Anne Connelly (Meadows Avenue), at St Constantine’s Church, Govan. Congratulations!

DEATHS

BROWN – Peacefully, at home in Shafton, Barnsley, on August 4, 2019, Alexander Houston, aged 81 years, South Yorks Constabulary (retired). Loving partner of Maureen, second son of the late Mr and Mrs Robert Brown, Drumlemble and a much loved brother of Catherine, Una, Malcolm and the late Neil, Donald and Bobby.

CLARK – Peacefully, with her family by her side, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on August 10, 2019, Mary Thomson Coffield, in her 83rd year, Drumore Villa West, High Street, and formerly of Kildalloig Farm, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of Archie Clark, much loved mum of Bobby, Jane and Caroline, loving granny of Aimee, Molly, Katy, Adam and Murray and great granny to Sophia. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown, on Friday (today), August 16, 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital.

MARTIN – On August 8, 2019, peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital, after a short illness, Robert Henry Martin (Harry), in his 72nd year, beloved son of the late Jimmy and Jane Martin, dear brother of Alex and Tony and the late James and Charlie, a dearly loved uncle and cousin. Funeral service and interment took place at Carrick Cemetery on August 15. With thanks to doctors and staff at Tarbert Medical Practice, NC Support, community care team and district nurses for all the kind care and attention received. Thanks also to Rev Robert MacLeod for a comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Tarbert Hotel for excellent catering and to all who paid their last respects at Carrick Cemetery.

MCCALLUM – Peacefully at his home, on August 13, 2019, John (Iain) McCallum, in his 80th year, of Ballymeanoch House, Kilmichael Glassary, by Lochgilphead, beloved husband of Sheila McBride, dear father of Lorna and Fiona, and much respected father-in-law of Alan. A loving brother of Elizabeth (Libby) and a dear brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

MCNEILL – After a short illness, on August 12, 2019, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Robert McNeill (former coal merchant), in his 88th year, of 11 Lochgair Place, Tarbert, and formerly of Easfield, Tarbert, beloved husband of the late Tottie, much loved father of Janice and Robert, much respected father-in-law of Neil and Maureen, cherished granda of Christopher, Leanne and Scott and adored great granda of Alyssa and Callum. A dear brother, uncle and cousin to all the family, and a good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Tarbert Free Church, on Friday (today), August 16, 2019 at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Carrick Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to Tarbert Nursing Aid.

PATERSON – Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on August 7, 2019, Colin Oman Paterson, in his 92nd year, Lynndale, Carradale, dearly beloved husband of Edna Jessie Bell, much loved father of Sandy, William, Jennifer and Colin and a loving papa of Liam, Ryan, Samantha, Shannon, Talya and Xander.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

ROBERTSON – Tommy and the family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their support and sympathy following the recent sad loss of Irene. Special thanks go to Dr Anderson, Dr Vilalba and the nursing and domestic staff at Campbeltown Hospital, and to staff at Carr Gomm for their compassion and care of Irene. Our thanks also to Rev Crossan and David McEwan for a lovely funeral service and music, to Kenny and Rhys of T A Blair Funeral Directors for their professional services, and to the staff at the Argyll Hotel for the catering.

THOMSON – Esther, James, Karen and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received on the sad loss of Graham. Special thanks to Dr Lazarus, community nurses, ambulance crew, staff of Ward 11A and High Dependency Unit of Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for their care of Graham and the family. Thanks to the Rev William Crossan for his tribute and comforting service, Mr David McEwan for appropriate music, John Brown piper and his army comrades who gave him a fitting farewell. Thanks also to Kenneth Blair and staff, funeral directors, for professional services, the Argyll Hotel for excellent catering and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations for community nurses (locally) and Highland Parish Chuch raised £942.48.

IN MEMORIAMS

BLACK – Treasured memories of Gilbert, dearly loved husband, father and papa. Passed away August 15, 2017.

Remembered with a song in our hearts.

– Love from Jean and family.

IRWIN – David, August 19, 2018.

There is laughter even though you are gone,

There are reasons to face each new dawn,

Time may ease the pain,

But your memory and love will always remain.

– SR.

MACLENNAN – Treasured memories of our sister and aunt, Elizabeth, who died August 12, 1985. Also remembering our beloved nephew, Kevin, and brother-in-law, Murdo.

Always in our thoughts.

– From Rachael, John and family.

MCGOUGAN – Remembering my husband and our dad, Meiky, died August 14, 2016.

Always in our thoughts,

Forever in our hearts.

– Love from the family.

SCOTT – In loving memory of Donald, who passed away on August 15, 2011.

No longer in our lives, but always in our hearts.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Mum, Archie, Fiona, Calum and families.