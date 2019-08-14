Tarbert Golf Club championship gets started

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Last weekend the first and second rounds of Tarbert Golf Club championship took place at Glenralloch.

Saturday August 10 turned out glorious following the torrential rain of Friday but Sunday was very damp and overcast. Saturday’s golf was of the highest standard with Iain Macalister, fresh from honing his skills at the Machrie Links, in top form.

He started his round with eight straight pars followed by a 30-foot birdie put on the ninth hole for a one-under-par 32 on the front nine. Further birdies followed at the 11th, 12th and 17th with a couple of blemishes in between saw Iain go to the top of the leader board with a superb one-under-par 65 and a handicap reduction as well.

Playing partner Bruce MacNab was also in good form, matching Iain’s outward 32, enjoying birdies at the 2nd, 5th and 8th and a further birdie on the 16th saw him finishing with a level par 66 to go into second place.

Defending champion John MacNab kept his consistent form going and moved into third place with halves of 34 and 35, including birdies at the 2nd and 12th for a 69.

Best nett score on the day came from Iain Johnstone snr with 62, followed by Malcolm McAlpine and Archie Black on 64.

Sunday’s weather was much different and this had an effect on the scoring. A pair of 34s, which included three birdies, gave Bruce MacNab a 68 and moved him to the top of the leader board, four ahead of Iain Macalister who added a 73 to his first round total. In third place is John MacNab whose 75 sees him ten shots back with 36 holes remaining. Best nett score came from a delighted Keith MacTaggart who shot 75-14 for a 61.

The final two rounds, along with the senior championship and second round of the John Reid Quaich, takes place this weekend with tee off times listed on the notice board. Members who have not played in the championship but wish to play this weekend should add their names to the draw sheet.