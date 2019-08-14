Police report – August 16, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Drunk driver

About 1.20am on Tuesday August 6 in Tarbert, a man (37) was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with the offence and released to appear at court on a later date.

MOT offences

On Tuesday August 6, three vehicles were stopped separately in Lochgilphead. Checks revealed the vehicles allegedly had expired MOT certificates and the drivers, a woman aged 24, a 55-year-old man and a man aged 81 were charged and issued with £100 fixed penalty tickets.

Vehicle damaged

Between about 8pm on Wednesday August 7 and 11am on Thursday August 8, in Leacain Terrace, Furnace, a grey Skoda Yeti car was damaged by having the bodywork scratched.

Abusive behaviour

At around 11.30am on Saturday August 10, in a flat in Tarbert, two women aged 18 and 22 were allegedly fighting with each other. Police subsequently charged and issued both with a recorded police warning.

Traffic offences

On the evening of Saturday August 10, two men and two women were allegedly driving at excessive speed on the A83 at Lochgilphead. Fixed penalty tickets of £100 with three penalty points were issued. Another man aged 20 was also stopped for allegedly driving at excessive speed, he was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drugs offence

About 12.10am on Sunday August 11, in Union Street, Lochgilphead, a man (27) was stopped and searched by police and allegedly found in possession of a small amount of cocaine. The man was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Street drinking

About 12.25am on Sunday August 11 in Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, a 25-year-old man was issued with a £40 fixed penalty notice for allegedly consuming alcohol in a public place in contravention of local byelaws.

Abusive behaviour

At around 12.40am on Sunday August 11 in Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, a man aged 21 and another man, also 27, were issued with £40 fixed penalty notices for alleged behaving in an abusive manner.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local Police Station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.