Inveraray hosts shinty fun day

Inveraray Shinty Club hosted a successful annual open day at the Winterton on Sunday August 11.

The day started at 10am with the club’s youth coaches putting the primary aged players through their paces with some fun skills tests. Each child also received new training kit for the year ahead.

As with last year, the older generation then got in on the act, with five teams competing for the six-a-side Peter MacCallum Memorial Quaich. Sponsors WD Semple, the Inveraray Inn, George Hotel and Londis Inveraray each backed a team in the round-robin tournament. In the end, though, it was the Londis team which won through and took home the trophy.

Tournament trophies, kindly supplied by Midton Acrylics, were given to the winners and runners-up and the presentation of the Peter MacCallum Quaich was handed over to the winning captain.

As well as raising funds for the shinty club, money will this year be given to the new Inveraray toddler group to help purchase a shed for storing equipment.

In previous years, the open day has helped provide a defibrillator for the community and raised funds for a community minibus.

Inveraray vice-chairman Andrew McMurdo said: ‘I am delighted with how the day turned out and it was great to have so many people from the club, from young to old, there throughout the day.

‘I am also hopeful of engaging with new members to fill roles in the club to help Inveraray Shinty Club become a stronger, more organised community club.’

Determination in the rain from veterans Andrew McMurdo (giving chase) and Graham ‘Toad’ MacPherson as hamstrings are tested. no_a33InvOpenDay_Lawson03