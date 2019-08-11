TV change for some Freeview viewers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Freeview viewers in parts of Loch Fyne, Bute, Gigha, Jura, Seil, Knapdale and Kintyre may need to re-tune their TV equipment on August 14 to continue watching programmes.

Freeview channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services. Following a decision by the UK Government, transmitters are being updated region by region as part of a major engineering programme between now and 2020.

The required changes will begin at local transmitters around 9am and Freeview channels will be subject to disruption until late afternoon. Anyone who finds they are missing channels after this can re-tune. Satellite and cable TV are not affected.

Around 2,800 homes are served by the affected transmitters. Freeview will be running an information campaign to prepare people for the change, including advertising and on-screen messages.

A further required change will take place at the Uplawmoor transmitter on September 11, following the completion of engineering work in neighbouring areas.

Retuning should be straightforward and some TV equipment will re-tune automatically. Some older aerials may need to be replaced to continue receiving all channels. Viewers may be eligible for free in-home support, including aerial work if needed.

Anyone who needs advice, or who finds they are still missing services after re-tuning, can visit the Freeview website at freeview.co.uk/tvchanges or contact the Freeview Advice Line free on 0808 100 0288.

Further information is available online at freeview.co.uk/tvchanges