Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – August 9, 2019

Cracked it

The Egg Shed opening is big news for Mid Argyll.

The development, as part of the wider Ardrishaig harbour improvements, can only be a good thing for the village. Think about how it looked a couple of years ago.

Mid Argyll has been treated as a backwater for decades, but the Egg Shed project is just the start of a number of fresh developments, including the Crinan Canal corridor, Lochgilphead front green and a new scheme to improve Lochgilphead’s town centre buildings.

There is a growing feeling of positivity locally, and that has to be the only way to tackle the future – Brexit or no Brexit.

Crowd scenes

Attendance was up at this year’s Celtic and Pictish Festival. This event is turning into a fixture in the region’s social calendar and offers something completely different. Well done to Brian and the community council for their hard work in putting it on.

Benfica bonus

Benfica? To an older generation the name conjures up memories of Eusebio in his pomp. For the current generation of schoolchildren, what an opportunity to learn from a famous European club.