Lochgilphead footie coaching, Benfica style

Benfica. Quite simply one of the most famous names in world football.

The Lisbon football club has won the Portuguese league title 37 times and, with legendary players such as Eusebio, secured the European Cup twice in the 1960s.

This week, young footballers from Mid Argyll had the opportunity to learn from that famous club as Benfica Academy coaches spent two days teaching young players at Lochgilphead Soccer Centre in partnership with Coerver Coaching Scotland.

Youth coaches Jose Bruno and Joao Videria visited Lochgilphead Joint Campus on Tuesday and Wednesday August 6/7, prompting a good few of the kids to wear replica shirts bearing the name of modern-day Portuguese hero ‘Ronaldo’.

Around 70 young players from primary to secondary school age benefited from the skills training in showery weather interspersed by warm sunshine. Not that the weather mattered as the players soaked up the valuable tips on offer.

The Benfica coaches have been visiting Scotland in partnership with Coerver, with Lochgilphead their fifth stop on a three-week tour.

PICS:

Joao Videria explains a drill to the eager young players. 06_a32SoccerCentre_Benfica02

The primary school players put the coaching into practice. 06_a32SoccerCentre_Benfica06

No quarter asked, or given, among Jose Bruno’s group. 06_a32SoccerCentre_Benfica09

Benfica coach Jose Bruno encourages his young pupils. 06_a32SoccerCentre_Benfica14