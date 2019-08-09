Peter leads the way at James Mundell Open

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The great British summer failed to put a dampener on last Sunday’s James Mundell Memorial Open.

The 45 players who took part enjoyed an excellent Tarbert course despite some awful weather for the morning starters.

First off the blocks was Peter Cupples playing in the worst of the weather, who returned the winning score with a fabulous 72-12 for nett 60, a score that nobody could threaten all day despite the improving weather conditions.

In the scratch section, David Lamont took the honours with a superb one under par 65.

As always, competitors were well looked after by Sheena, Georgie, Fiona and Mrs Mundell who provided outstanding hospitality all day. Captain Smyth thanked Catherine Mundell for her continued support as well as the players who had travelled a distance, especially to all the Arran regulars.

Results:

Winner, Peter Cupples Nett 60; Ross Sinclair 65; Iain MacArthur 66; Archie Black 66

Scratch: David Lamont 65; Lee Mathieson 72; John MacNab 72; Ryan McGlynn 74

This week the first and second round of the Tarbert Club Championship takes place, with John Mac Nab defending.

PIC:

Winner Peter Cupples with Catherine Mundell. no_a32TarbGolf01