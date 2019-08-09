Announcements – August 9, 2019

BIRTHS

CRAWFORD – MCCALLUM – Connor and Kirsty are delighted to announce the birth of their baby son Connor, born July 26, 2019. First grandchild for Ian and Fiona, and second grandchild for Sandy and Fiona. Grateful thanks to midwifery teams at Mid Argyll and Royal Alexandria Hospitals.

DEATHS

BROWN – Peacefully at home in Shafton, Barnsley on August 4, 2019, Alexander Houston, aged 81 years, South Yorks Constabulary (Retired). Loving partner of Maureen, second son of the late Mrs and Mrs Robert Brown, Drumlemble and a much loved brother of Catherine, Una, Malcolm and the late Neil, Donald and Bobby.

COX – Peacefully after a short illness in the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital, on July 31, 2019, Isabella Cox, nee Colville, in her 82nd year, 14 Smith Drive, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late David (Danie) Cox, loving mum of Eleanor, Nanette and David and a much loved grandma and GG.

GALBRAITH – David B.E.M (Zara) from Southend, passed away peacefully at home in Clydebank with his family around him on August 2, 2019 aged 87 years. Loving husband for 59 years to Sheena McNair. Formerly of Strathclyde Police ‘B’ Division in Clydebank. Will be sadly missed by all.

LITSTER – Suddenly, but peacefully at the R.A.H Paisley, on August 7, 2019, James (Jimmy) Litster Snr, in his 84th year, of 9 Meadows Road, Lochgilphead. Loving husband of the late Flora (Laura) Darroch and much loved father of James, Duncan, Stewart and Laura. A proud grandfather of David, Caroline, Amy, Ashley, Sarah, Clare, Ewan, Campbell, Cameron, Emma and Murray and loving great-grandfather. Dear brother of Danny and the late Davie. Much respected father in law of Alison, Verina, Norma and Colin. A cherished brother in law, uncle and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour and very dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church on Monday August 12, 2019 at 1.30pm, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery.

ROBERTSON – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on August 3, 2019, Catherine Taylor Brown (Irene) in her 85th year, 12 Meadowpark, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of Thomas Robertson, much loved mother of Johnnie and the late Marina, loving nana of Catherine, Leona, Denise, Tammy, Margaret and Thomas and a much loved great nana.

WOOLMORE – Peacefully at her home, Ionad Socair, Upper Lochgair, on August 5, 2019, Isabella (Ishbel) Woolmore, nee Johnstone, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert Woolmore. A good neighbour and dear friend. A graveside service will be held at Kilevin Cemetery, Crarae, Minard, on Monday August 12, 2019, at 11am. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BROWN – Cathie, Kenina, Drew, nieces and nephews, would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in the sad loss of Hugh. Special thanks to doctors and staff at Tarbert Medical Practice, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley and all Carr Gomm staff for the kind care and attention received, to Rev Robert MacLeod for his tribute and comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, West Loch Hotel for excellent catering and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations for Diabetes UK raised £300.

SCOTT – The family of the late Flora Scott would like to thank everyone for the lovely cards, flowers & donations, and to those who attended the service and interment. Our thanks to all the staff at the North Argyll House for the kindness and loving care given to Flora during her time there. Also to Rev. Dr Roderick Campbell for a comforting service; Mrs Ethel MacCallum for music; the George Hotel for catering; Roddy & Fiona at Donald MacDonald for their help and consideration, and to Morna for the beautiful flowers.

IN MEMORIAMS

ALLAN – Sweet and happy memories of our darling youngest son, Iain Kelly, died July 30, 2006. Also my beloved husband, Robert Galbraith, (Big Bert) died August 13, 2006.

– Love and miss you both so much, till we meet again. Always and ever.

Jean xx

LIDDELL – In loving memory of our dear dad Robert, died August 9, 2004.

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

You are loved beyond words,

And missed beyond measure.

– Sadly missed by Evelyn and Hamish, Elaine, Robert, Grant and Stephanie.

MACLENNAN – In loving memory of Elizabeth, died August 12, 1985, loving wife of the late Murdo and beloved mum of the late Kevin.

We hold her close within our hearts.

And there she will remain.

To walk with us throughout our lives.

Until we meet again.

– Love always, Lorne, Leone, Darren and Laurene x

MCKENZIE – In memory of Sandy who died August 11, 2005.

Always in our thoughts.

– Jane and girls xxxx

MORRISON – In loving memory of my fiancé Murdo, who died August 13, 2009.

God called your name so gently, that only you could hear,

No one heard the footsteps of the angels drawing near.

Softly from the shadows there came a gentle call, you closed your eyes and went to sleep and quietly left us all.

– Annie xx