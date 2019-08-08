The Easy Club entertains at Egg Shed launch

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Easy Club were entertaining Egg Shed visitors by playing outside the Steamer Terminal at the grand opening.

Once again, the musical members of the club were heard sharing rock and folk songs with the visitors of the new community and maritime hub during the launch of the Egg Shed on August 2.

In an article published in the August 3 edition of The Argyllshire Advertiser under the headline ‘The Easy Club fills Ardrishaig streets with music’, it was stated that The Easy Club meets every Thursday.

The Easy Club, in fact, has no fixed pattern of meetings and will usually meet once or twice every month at Lochgilphead Resource Centre

The Easy Club is always looking for more participants so contact the Easy Club Facebook page @easyclubargyll or email hugh.fife@yahoo.co.uk for more information.