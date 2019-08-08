Shinty semi-final, live from Argyll
The second semi-final of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup is due to be broadcast live from Oban this weekend.
The match, between Kyles Athletic and Oban Camanachd will be broadcast from Mossfield on BBC ALBA on Saturday, with a 4pm throw-up.
The winner will face cup holders Newtonmore in the final of the sport’s blue riband event on September 14 at an Aird, Fort William.