Join the Great Scottish Run

Whether you are a seasoned runner or a novice looking for a challenge, the Great Scottish Run may be for you.

Taking place on Saturday and Sunday September 28 and 29 in Glasgow, you will be joining thousands of runners in the heart of the city to be cheered on by a mass of supporters. There are different runs to suit all ages and abilities including the toddler dash, junior run, family mile, 10K or half marathon.

Kirsty Scott, fundraising manager at the Stroke Association in Scotland, said: ‘The Great Scottish Run is a memorable experience and we want you to share the excitement of accomplishing something for yourself and for so many others who need your support.’

Murdoch Rodgers, who completed the half marathon last year running as part of ‘Team Justine’, said: ‘It was such a fantastic feeling to run into Glasgow Green and know the end was in sight. The noise from the crowds that thronged the barricades towards the finishing line was deafening and we finished. It was tearful, emotional, exhilarating and a huge relief that we had met the pledge we had made six months earlier.

‘In more than 40 years of running, I have never experienced anything that comes close to what I felt that day.’

To book you place or for more information contact

Scotland.fundraising@stroke.org