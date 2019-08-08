Cairndow’s adventure zone opening soon

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A year on from the official sod-cutting ceremony, the new Cairndow childcare and family centre is nearing completion.

And, after an extensive branding process, it has a new name:

The Fyne Den – Little learners, Family Hub, Adventure Zone.

Cairndow Childcare business development officer, Sheena Dowse said: ‘With the concrete flooring screed down, plumbing and electrics started we can see clearly the immense possibilities of the building, and it’s getting more exciting as each week progresses. Our staff are now very eager to get into the new building and can’t wait for the children to experience the new space.

The new childcare facility will occupy more than half of the building, and there will be outdoor space for children to enjoy and develop in, while making the most of the building’s high ceilings, sky lights and picture windows the natural light pours in giving the adjacent rooms a light, airy glow.

The rest of the building will offer space for health & wellbeing classes, family services and other possible partnerships accessible to the local community.

Sheena continued: ‘The most exciting recent development has been the hiring of the play equipment company ‘Touchwood’, to design and build amazing indoor and outdoor play zones.’

The indoor play zone will be open seven days a week to the public once completed in November 2019, and party events and clubs are planned.