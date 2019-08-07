Lochgilphead Community Council makes moves to encourage public discussion
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
In an attempt to create more open discussion with the public, Lochgilphead Community Council will be switching rooms.
Still held in the Lochgilphead Community Centre, the community council will meet in a larger room with an added number of chairs and one table to encourage more visitors.
The aim is to entice the Lochgilphead public to bring and discuss more of the ideas brought to the Lochgilphead Community Council and encourage more input.
The next meeting will be held on Monday August 12 at 7pm.