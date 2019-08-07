Exam results in Argyll and Bute

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The majority of pupils in Argyll and Bute are celebrating today, having gained the qualifications they were hoping for, according to the council.

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘Nationally there has been a reduction in pass rates and we are analysing what this means for young people in Argyll and Bute. A report will be put to Community Services Committee later in the year.’

The council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: ‘Pupils and teachers should be proud of their efforts and I would like to congratulate them all and thank them for their hard work.

‘We are determined to do everything we can to ensure that our children and young people are given every opportunity to achieve success in their lives and to move onto positive destinations.

‘There are many ways that our young people can make positive progress and access appropriate pathways into work, even if they did not receive the results they were hoping for.

‘We work very closely with our partners at Skills Development Scotland and the Job Centre to promote enterprise and entrepreneurship, and to help our young people raise their ambitions so that they can develop and succeed. The council has also developed its own award-winning modern apprenticeship scheme.

‘Should any young person need further support or advice at this time direct contact can be made to their school.’