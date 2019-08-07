Carol Small to take on mountain big
An Ormsary woman is stepping out on a mammoth trekking challenge for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Carol Small, aged 60, will fly out to Tanzania to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, hoping to reach the summit on New Year’s Day after six days climbing.
Kilimanjaro is the world’s highest free-standing mountain, at 19,340 feet (8,895m).
The summit day will start at midnight, with six hours of trekking in the dark using a head torch to reach the summit in time for sunrise.
Carol has been preparing with early morning walks and climbing some of Arrochar’s peaks at weekends.
She hopes to raise £5,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
For more information and and to donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/carol-small