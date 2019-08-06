Rowers pillage West Coast Distilleries for Madagascar

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Distilleries on the west coast of Scotland are preparing to welcome a trio of ocean rowers who are collecting bottles of whisky for charity.

As part of their training for the 2019 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, the BROAR team – Scottish brothers Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan MacLean – are rowing up the west coast ‘pillaging’ whisky from distilleries to raise money to provide clean water for thousands of the poorest people in Madagascar.

Over 10 days, they will visit most of the 17 distilleries which have agreed to donate whisky to the cause – from Lochranza on Arran to Talisker on Skye, via Islay, Jura, Crinan, Oban, Mull and Ardnamurchan.

The 300-mile route will help prepare the brothers for their 3,000-mile transatlantic challenge at the end of the year, when they hope to become the first three brothers and youngest trio to row any ocean.

The donated whisky will be blended by a team of experts, led by their father, whisky writer and star of ‘The Angels’ Share’ Charles MacLean. This unique and limited edition ‘BROAR Blend’ will be sold to fund life-saving fresh water boreholes, delivered by Argyll-based charity Feedback Madagascar.

Supporters can donate £10 to the brothers’ ‘Whisky for Water’ campaign by texting W4WATER to 70191.

‘We all take clean water for granted, but only 14 per cent of the rural population of Madagascar has access to it,’ said Jamie Spencer, managing director of Feedback Madagascar. ‘Diseases like hepatitis and typhoid are widespread and every year thousands of people die from drinking infected water, a lot of them children. For just £10 – the price of a couple of drams – you can give the gift of clean water for a lifetime by texting W4WATER to 70191.’